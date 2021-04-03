It's official! Ethan finds 'furever' home with Louisville family

Ethan, whose story of recovery has captivated the community, will be adopted by his foster family in a special celebration at KHS this coming Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's official! Ethan the dog has found his 'furever' home, a Facebook post from the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) says.

Jeff Callaway, who is Ethan's foster dad and the facilities director at KHS, and his family will be adopting Ethan March 11.

It's been over a month since Ethan was found in the facility's parking lot in severe condition, and his story of recovery at KHS has captivated the community with each update.

Callaway and his family posted this message on the forthcoming adopting saying in part, "I just want to thank everyone so much for their overwhelming support of Ethan, the Kentucky Humane Society, myself and my family. Words simply cannot describe the kindness shown to us during this time. We are so, so excited to be able to adopt Ethan! He is already such a huge part of our family. From the very beginning, it’s always been about Ethan and what is best for him and his future. I believe with all my heart he is in the right place. There’s nothing we wouldn't do for him."

There will be a special adoption celebration planned for the day which will be streamed on the KHS Facebook page.

Callaway said his family will continue to update the community on the progress he continues to make through social media.

Congrats to Ethan and his new family!

