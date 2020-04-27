ACWORTH, Ga. — Brook and Curtis Shields have a beautiful, healthy family. But they've also experienced an unexpected heartbreak.

They lost a child.

"We have four in total but one that we never actually got to meet," Curtis said.

In 2014, Brook suffered a miscarriage. Every month for the past six years, the bill has served as a painful reminder.

"That bill, specifically, was the hardest bill I have ever received,” Brook said. “Actually, we accumulated several bills during that time because we had to spend a lot of time in the hospital to hopefully prevent the miscarriage from happening."

But on April 23, something happened.

The Shields received a letter in the mail telling them that their debt had been wiped away by the members of Freedom Church in Acworth.

"I expected when I saw something coming from a medical-type letterhead on it, I was thinking, ‘Oh God, here's another bill that we have to pay that I forgot about’,” he said. “And it turns out it was just the opposite."

Freedom Church teamed up with RIP Medical Debt to take care of outstanding bills for 1,043 families.

"We really just wanted to dive into the needs of the community," Freedom Church Pastor J.R. Lee said.

Brook posted about the donation on social media.

"The post I made was really just talking about the intimacy of God and how he works in our lives and just saying thank you, you know, we were just so appreciative, grateful and surprised," Brook said.

For the Shields, the pain will never go away, but the remainder of that bill is something they'll never have to think about again.

"We appreciate everyone who had a part in making this happen,” Curtis said. “It's been a blessing for our family."

