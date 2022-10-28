Father and son heroes awarded after helping Gwinnett officer in armed robbery gone wrong

A Gwinnett County officer was attacked by an armed robber on July 25 when the two came to the rescue.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A father and son are being honored as heroes after saving a Gwinnett Police officer’s life when an attempted arrest for an armed robbery turned sour.

Officers responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station on Satellite Blvd in Duluth on July 25. When police arrived, they said the clerk was beaten up, but they did get a suspect's description.

Gwinnett Police Officer Anderson was canvassing the area looking for the suspect when he saw a man that fit the description, according to the department. Anderson gave orders to the man but was badly beaten by the 38-year-old man, according to officials.

That’s when Ortiz’s dog alerted the father-son duo that someone was in trouble. The two then spotted the officer in distress and ran to the rescue without thinking of their own safety.

Ortiz threw the gun out of reach as he and his son Anderson restrained Sutton. Otto Ortiz’s wife, Glenda Guerra, ran down the street, flagging down more officers for help.

The Gwinnett County Police Department awarded Otto Ortiz and his son Anderson for their bravery in the incident.