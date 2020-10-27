'It’s been a long time coming': Local teen girls join Eagle Scouts for the first time

For the first time since Boy Scouts of America welcomed girls into their organization.

ATLANTA — Since 1912, the Eagle Scout rank has represented a milestone of accomplishment for the Boy Scouts of America. Now, girls will join the ranks for the first time ever.

The Boy Scouts program, now called Scouts BSA, began letting girls join the organization on Feb. 1, 2019. Because of the lengthy list of requirements involved in obtaining Eagle Scout status, it wasn't until Oct. 1 of this year that a girl could earn the title.

Fifteen-year-old Lena Towne is the very first female to become an Eagle Scout in her Suwannee District and will now join girls across the country in the inaugural female Eagle Scout class.

“I’m really proud. I’m also very relieved that I’ve gotten here," Towne said. "It’s been a long time coming and it’s been a lot of work."

The teen's mother and scout leader, Kim Towne said that her daughter never set out to make history.

“She never intended to be the first Eagle Scout in our area. She just set out to become one and she fulfilled her goal," Kim said.

Another local teen, Betsy Chapeau of Watkinsville, also joined the exclusive group earlier this month. The 13-year-old said she did face some criticism along the way.

"There was some hate from other people and people that are older than me but it only made me more motivated to come where I am today," Chapeau said.

Betsy's mother and scout leader, Michelle Chapeau, added that she and the other scout leaders tried to prepare their troop for the possibility of negative feedback.

"We talked about it and would tell them, 'This is how you respond if they say this. This is how you respond if they do that,' so they knew what the appropriate answer is," Michelle said.

Both girls are members of Girl Scouts of the USA but said they chose to also join the Boy Scouts after watching the men in their family participate in the program.