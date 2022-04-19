Future pays for renovations at DeKalb County high school

Future visited his alma mater to peek at the renovations alongside the football team.

DECATUR, Ga. — Students at metro Atlanta high school will be able to enjoy a newly renovated weight room thanks to a famous alumnus.

Atlanta native, rapper and producer Nayvadius 'Future' Wilburn visited his alma mater, Columbia High School, in Decatur to look at the new setup alongside some students on Friday.

"Through the years, Future and his family have been giving back to his former school through sponsored events, workshops and scholarships to seniors," a spokesperson for the DeKalb County School District wrote in a social media post.

According to the school system, the weight room is sponsored by Future's foundation, FreeWishes and Foot Locker Atlanta. FreeWishes is a foundation dedicated to serving metro Atlanta by "making dreams come alive and wishes come true," its website states. It's in honor of Future’s maternal great-grandmother's legacy.

The school system also posted photos to social media, showing off the new renovations to the high school's weight room. Future is pictured smiling alongside the football team and even helping to spot them during a workout.