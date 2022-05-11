How the Class of 2022 from this Georgia school gifted their favorite staff member a sweet surprise

The new high school graduates gathered in the parking lot to make the big reveal.

MONROE, Ga. — George Walton Academy Class of 2022 high school graduates celebrated their accomplishments with new wheels for a special Bulldog.

Donning red and black caps and gowns, the new graduates decided to cross the parking lot to reveal their senior gift.

Their gift, which came with a big red and white bow, was a brand new SUV.

GWA posted about the surprise online.

The students gathered around staff member Mr. David, with one boy in a black cap and gown handing him the keys.

"Man, are you for real?" David is heard asking the student. His reaction was met with the crowd of high school graduates laughing at his surprise.

David clutched the keys close to his heart and stepped away in shock. For the students, it was their cue to applause.

David turns back around as the graduates rush in to hug him.

"We love you Mr. David!" some of the students yell, also starting a chant "Super Dave!"