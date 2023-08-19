Heroic actions: Video shows how a deputy helped rescue baby, comes to aid of distressed mother

The video shows the deputy running to help the worried mother as she points at her baby inside the car.

ATLANTA — A heroic rescue was captured on video after a distressed mother accidentally locked the keys in her hot car-- with her 8-month-old baby inside.

Fayette County Sheriff's Deputy Molina and a Fayette County Marshall jumped into action when they received a call about an infant trapped in the car in 85-degrees Fahrenheit heat.

The video shows the deputy running to help the worried mother as she points at her baby inside the car.

After a few moments, the deputy was seen swiftly swinging a pick-axe and smashing the car's window. In the video, you can see the deputy pulling the little girl out of the car.

"Thanks to their quick response and teamwork, they were able to remove her safely and have Fayette County Fire & EMS do a medical evaluation," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post.

The sheriff's office said the little girl was healthy and reunited with her mother.

"Thank you to all of the county services involved for your heroic actions!" the sheriff's office wrote.

You can check out video of the rescue below.