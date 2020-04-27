A bucket of chalk, some time outside and creativity is all that's needed for a family to fill time at home - and encourage people all over the world.

SUWANEE, Ga. — There are no limits when imagination is your transport.

Climb a mountain. Walk the yellow brick road. Catch a huge fish. Or swing from your favorite tree.

A bucket of chalk, some time outside and creativity is all that's needed for a family to fill time at home - and encourage people all over the world to do the same during this global pandemic.

Every day is a new adventure for the Tucker family in Suwanee, Georgia.

Aspen, the oldest sister of the four girls, started making her own artistic creations.

“I just thought it would be something really fun we could do together since there is nothing else to do.” said Aspen.

Her first drawing was a bunch of colorful balloons with her youngest sister, Charlotte holding the chalk string.

Then mom, Abbey got inspired to help. 3-year-old Charlotte was happy to play along in the interactive chalk drawings they have been doing on the driveway.

“She has a fun personality being the youngest of the four.” Mom said. “And we have a lot of dress up clothes, costumes, and hand-me-downs from all the girls too.”

PHOTOS | Georgia family filling time with chalk-inspired artwork 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Abbey Tucker says she uses any chalk she can get hands on. “It’s harder to come by these days.” She smiled as she talked over a video call. She says it can take an hour or more, depending on the drawing. Then, mom climbs a ladder to get the perspective from overhead.

“It’s really fun when you put the pictures in the computer and see how they all turned out,” she said.

Over the weekend they got an email from someone in another country asking to share the pictures she posted on Facebook. They’ve been shared tens of thousands of times. The response has been huge.

“People were sharing them, more than I ever thought possible. Makes it fun to keep going knowing that people look forward to it every day.” expressed Abbey.

But that was never the intention. That was simply finding ways to pass the days at home in a way that would create good memories and a closer bond.

“It brings them joy and make them smile because you kind of get swept away for a minute.” Abbey said, “Charlotte is loving it because she has her sisters’ home and we are outside together every day.”

It’s teaching the girls about the simplicity of time together.

“We are definitely having more family time and it has caused us to slow down.” Abbey said. “I know all of us are better for it.”

It’s also teaching about the complexity of what is happening around us.

“I was trying to think of a few messages that would reach people during these times that would reach people because it’s so different," explained Abbey.

There is a drawing of Charlotte dressed as a nurse with a superhero cape. She is flying over a skyline, drawn below. She has two uncles in New York City; the city hit the hardest by coronavirus in the United States.

Imagination has transported them to magical places and given them special time as a family.

It has also shared a message for us all: Be grateful. Be hopeful. Be stronger together.

Abbey Tucker Photography I can't believe this little one is 3!!! She brings so much joy and ... laughter to our family. She loves her big sisters dearly and they love her even more. I never thought I would have 4 girls but I can't imagine it any other way!

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.