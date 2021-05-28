12-year-old released from hospital in time to see sister graduate

Audrey and Lindsay have always been close. Lindsay drove her home from school the day before she collapsed.

THOMASTON, Ga. — Just one week after 12-year-old Audrey Norris heart stopped while she was running in her school's field day, she's going back to that same field to watch her older sister graduate.

Audrey Norris' sister, Lindsay Norris, is graduating from Upson-Lee High School as the valedictorian. She already had her speech written for the ceremony when Audrey collapsed last week.

Lindsay said she knew Audrey was going to pull through, so she ripped her speech up and started again to honor her little sister.

"That same field where I'll be standing and speaking is where my little sister's heart stopped, that's really scary. But luckily, if I ever get really scared, I can just look out and see her smiling up at me," she said.

Lindsay said she knows she's lucky Audrey will be in the crowd Friday night -- she knows she's lucky Audrey is still here at all.

"My sister beat the odds," said Lindsay.

She rewrote her valedictorian speech to thank the people who saved her sister's life, and celebrate the time they have together.

On that unexpected day, Coach Nick English rushed to Audrey's side and called 911, Coach Andrew Wells ran to get the automated external defibrillator (AED). Mrs. Hopper and Nurse Robyn Greer did CPR and then Nurse Greer used the AED.

"Nothing in life is guaranteed, to cherish every moment you have," she said.

Audrey and Lindsay have always been close. Lindsay drove her home from school the day before she collapsed.

12-year-old Audrey Norris released from hospital in time to see sister graduate 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

"On the drive home, she looked at me, and was like, you're growing up too fast," she said.

Lindsay couldn't stop thinking about what Audrey said as she was being rushed to the hospital.

"It's crazy to think that your little sister, something could happen to her before it happened to you," she said.

Audrey spent a week at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and doctors still don't know exactly why her heart stopped. But her dad, Matt, said doctors told him it's incredible that she survived.

"He told me that it's less than a 10% chance that someone with a cardiac event in the wild survives, and less than a 5% chance that they wouldn't have life long effects. It's just a miracle that she came through," he said.

He said doctors fitted Audrey with a specialized vest that will help regulate her heart rate and get back to normal.

"She's so sweet. I know every parent says that, but she definitely brings the best out in me," he said.

Lindsay said Audrey brings out the best in everyone, and she's honored she gets to share the lessons her little sister has taught her at graduation.

"To never give up or let people tell you you shouldn't do things. Never stop going for what you want," she said.