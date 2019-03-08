ST. LOUIS — There’s a heartwarming update for everyone who followed the story of Gloria, the pit bull puppy who had her ears hacked off and was dumped from a car window in June.

After two months of recovery at the Humane Society of Missouri, Gloria has been adopted. The lucky pup was taken home by her forever family on Friday afternoon to spend the rest of her life showered with love. Gloria’s family was chosen out of 26 applicants in a special adoption process.

The person who abused Gloria has still not been identified. The Humane Society of Missouri is offering a $4,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

