GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Grimsley High School Senior is being hailed a hero, after he got his younger siblings, and grandparents, out of the house during a fire at his home this week.

The Greensboro Fire Department got a call about a fire on Belcrest Drive at 7:11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Firefighters say it started around the dryer, which was in the Miles' basement.

Lamontria Miles' mother, Demetrius, had just left early that morning for work. Miles woke up the smell of smoke, then realized, there was something on fire in the house.

He ran downstairs, thinking his younger brother might be in the basement. Then, he says, he saw the dryer was on fire, and smoke was billowing upstairs, and through the house.

"I smelled smoke but I was still asleep. And then the alarm went off so my eyes opened and all I could see was dark smoke," he said.

Miles rushed upstairs to get his sister and brother out of the house. Then, ran back in to make sure his grandparents got out safely. After the fire department got there to get the fire under control, Miles went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

"I was just glad that they got out," he said, "I really don't care what happened to me. I mean, it hurts, my chest and lungs still hurt really bad. But I mean I was just making sure that my siblings and my grandparents got out fine."

The Greensboro Fire Department determined the house was unsafe to live in with all the smoke damage, so now the Miles family is staying with different family and friends, but are in need of basics especially clothing. With Miles' graduation from Grimsley High right around the corner, they're also seeking out dress clothes for the June 7th ceremony.

RELATED: Elkin High School Student Becomes 4th Person To Die From Surry County Apartment Fire

RELATED: Community Devastated After Elderly Couple Dies In Greensboro House Fire