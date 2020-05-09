Grandma competes in soapbox derby, plans to leave youngsters in dust: 'I'm going to win'

Age is just a number for Debra Houston. It's a small number indeed.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city known for the world-famous Indianapolis 500 is hosting another racing championship this holiday weekend - the soapbox derby.

A grandmother is sure to make soapbox derby history as the oldest racer, but she is also trying to win. Age is just a number for Debra Houston. It's a small number indeed.

"I feel great and I don't look 59,” she said. “When I'm dolled up, I even look better."

She's trying something new this weekend.

"This is going to be my first race," Debra said.

It’s her first race ever and it comes in the National Derby Rallies' National Championships in Indianapolis. It all started when the coach of the inner-city youth racing league, where three of her grandkids train, approached her.

"He goes, ‘You're the right size, will you do it?’ she said. “I really didn't think he was serious."

But here she is alongside about 150 racers coming from as far away as California, Texas, and Florida to compete. Friday was weigh-in day.

"I'm 4-9 and I weigh 89 pounds," she said.

Each car in the five divisions is identical to each other in terms of weight and weight distribution. It's all about setup, aerodynamics, and guiding.

In fact, in Debra's division, all you'll see are the eyes.

“It's not as hard as it looks but it's not as easy either," she said.

Indianapolis's Wilber Shaw Hill, named for the former IMS president and three-time Indy 500 winner, is the longest designated soapbox track in the country.

It takes about 25 seconds to make it down the thousand feet with a top speed of about 30 miles an hour. Debra got her grandkids started this summer, thanks to a friend. She hopes it teaches them responsibility.

"These kids today, they don't want to do nothing hardly if it don't involve the computer,” she said. “This is eight, nine hours of no computer, no phone. I love it."

But this serves another purpose, too. Earlier this year, she found out her cervical cancer had come back. So, there's two chemo appointments a week along with her practices. But that's no problem.

"As a matter of fact, I think it keeps me going,” Debra said. “It gives me a reason to not lay up in the bed and think about chemo and cancer."

The youngest racer in Debra's division is 11, meaning she's more than five times as old and at least double everyone else. She'll try not to use that against them.

Because while she has the age record in the bag, that's not the only one she's going after.

"I'm going to win. I'm going to win,” she said. “I'm very competitive; so, I'm going to win."