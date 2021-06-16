Greg Olsen's son TJ rings the bell after getting a new heart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen says his son, TJ, has now hit a major milestone in his heart health journey.
In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, Olsen showed a video of TJ ringing a bell at Levine Children's hospital in Charlotte, marking an important day TJ has looked forward to since his admission to the intensive care unit.
TJ was born with congenital heart disease, and for the first eight years of his life has lived with a modified heart. In May 2021, Greg Olsen shared TJ's heart was nearing its end, and that a heart transplant would be necessary. A donor match was found in mere days, and TJ soon went under the knife. The surgery was successful, and a long road to recovery began for the brave 8-year-old.
Greg Olsen has continued to share gratitude for prayers and support from fans, family, friends, and community members. He had previously taken time to specifically request prayers for the donor family, who so far the Olsens do not know.