Gwinnett County Police officer jumps into action to help save neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who had stopped breathing, the police department said in a social media post.

Cpl. Lindsey Meador was off-duty at his home when his neighbor frantically began knocking on his door.

"The neighbor said their baby had stopped breathing," Gwinnett County Police said.

Cpl. Meador ran to the neighbor's house and began performing CPR on the baby, while his wife called 911. Gwinett County Police said the baby had stopped breathing due to a seizure.