Gwinnett Sheriff's Office involved in three-state effort to save inmate's grandmother

When she became faint on a call to check on her grandson, a staff member noticed something wasn't right and jumped into action.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — It started with a call and a simple call to the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office. But by the end, a team effort may very well have saved a grandmother's life.

The sheriff's office shared the story on Monday evening, explaining that a woman had called to ask a question about an inmate - her grandson.

"Our civilian staff member noticed her voice began fading and the caller sounded like she was suffering a medical emergency," the sheriff's office said in a social media statement. "Our staff member told the grandmother she's going to get help to her and sprang into action."

The employee remained on the line while also flagging down a sheriff's office captain to help. That captain got in contact with emergency medical services in North Carolina - where they initially thought the woman was - and looked up the inmate's contact information to find a family member there.

The family member was able able to get in contact with the woman's neighbor - in Florida - who was able to check on her. As was suspected to begin with, the inmate's grandmother was having a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

"We appreciate the efforts of every person who assisted this kind grandmother," the sheriff's office said, adding that she called to thank the sheriff's office when she was released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office didn't identify the members of its staff in the message but described them as heroes in the uplifting post.