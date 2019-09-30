HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two cross country runners displayed the true meaning of sportsmanship during a Hall County Championship race on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by the school district, one Flowery Branch runner was struggling to finish the race due to dehydration. That's when one runner from Johnson and another from West Hall stopped racing to help their peer.

The post goes on to say the two runners had not finished the race themselves and essentially forfeited the opportunity to score for their teams.

"They risked losing their spot in the race and denied self to help a fellow athlete and Hall County "sister," the post stated. "What an amazing display of sportsmanship: our student-athletes bringing to life our vision of being "the most caring place on earth."

