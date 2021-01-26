The Steve Harvey Virtual Mentoring Program | 'He definitely inspired me to be a better man.'

'It's selling school, it's selling life -- to be better husbands and fathers and family men,' the program's manager said.

ATLANTA — Every June for more than 12 years, hundreds of boys from across the country used to travel to The Rock, Ga., for the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men. Then, COVID-19 hit. So, in July 2020, they took the program virtual.

"It's selling school, it's selling life -- to be better husbands and fathers and family men -- that's our ultimate goal," said the program's manager, Derrick Hill.

Hill said to reach that goal, once a month, mentors from cities across the United States -- like Chicago, New York, Baltimore, and Atlanta -- are brought together on a Zoom call.

"Pastors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, in the entertainment industry -- they're husbands, fathers, and community leaders," Hill said.

That Zoom call connects them with hundreds of middle and high school boys from as far away as Nigeria to as close as right here in Georgia, like Atlanta 8th grader Noah Amos.

"Really helps me to be part of a no-judgment zone and be able to talk about my problems and have a lot of brothers around me to encourage me and build me up," he said.

Amos just completed the first six-month session that started in July -- an experience that he said gave him inspiration and a father figure.

"Just being able to hear from them and get advice from them is really awesome and he definitely inspired me to be a better man," Amos said.

It's a way to adapt and join together online, to reach the next level.

"Boys who say, 'I want to do better, I want to see something differently; I want to something, be something,'" Hill said. "That is upon us to say, you know, we're going to take you there."

The next session of the Steve Harvey Virtual Mentoring Program starts next month, in February. Registration is open now for middle school and high school boys.