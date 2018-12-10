WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A man in Winston-Salem has several guardian angels to thank after they rescued him from his truck after it was submerged in floodwater.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon in the 3600 block of Reynolda Road. Jennifer Fowler posted about the rescue on her Facebook page after she and several other people formed a human chain and pulled the man to safety.

After the truck goes into the water, you see a man run to check on the driver as others race over to help, including Flower. She and several other people you see in a video quickly formed a human chain to rescue the man whose truck went into a ditch. The front end of the truck was quickly consumed with water and only the partial back end of the truck can be seen.

In the most touching moment after the rescue you see him give her a hug.

