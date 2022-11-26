Southern Indiana 12-year-old collects 3,000 pairs of socks for those in need this winter

The socks Britt Denison has been collecting will eventually find their way to various people and organizations in need this holiday season.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A 12-year-old middle school boy from southern Indiana is helping keep those in need warm this holiday season.

Over the past 14 months, Britt Denison, a seventh grader at Highland Hills Middle School, has helped collect and distribute more than 3,000 pairs of new socks for people in need.

Indiana nonprofit Miles for Merry Miracles said the socks will find their way to various people and organizations including refugees, angel tree children, houseless individuals, clothing centers and those transitioning out of incarceration.

According to a press release, Denison began working with the nonprofit in 2019 when his family contacted Miles for Merry Miracles to help surprise his grandmother with a gift to provide Christmas for 60 kids on her 60th birthday.

"Since then Britt has taken on more volunteer opportunities and challenges each year," the release said, adding that Denison currently serves on the nonprofit's youth leadership board.

Denison said through that experience he learned there were more people around the world in need.

"I have learned about the struggles and hardships people have in the world and that many don't have what I have," he said.

So Denison asked his family to make posts on Facebook and he hung up posters and flyers asking for donations of new socks. Within a few weeks he had more than 1,000 pairs of socks.

He said the drive challenges him to serve others between football and wrestling seasons. It's also taught him how to organize socks drives, recruit volunteers and plan sock assembly parties.

