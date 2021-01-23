Darius Leonard was so moved by Greg Moses's gesture at the Carmel BMV, he paid the bill for the entire restaurant.

CARMEL, Ind — An Indianapolis Colts star paid it forward in a big way after receiving an act of kindness from a security officer.

Linebacker Darius Leonard posted on Twitter that he was met by Officer Greg Moses as he left the Carmel BMV Friday morning. Moses handed Leonard some money for him to buy lunch.

"I was lost of words and couldn't say anything but thank you!" Leonard tweeted. "He didn't know who I was, masked up, hat on with a hoodie on!"

Leonard put a call out for help to get Moses's contact information to pay him back for the gesture.

"Dinner and a Colts game on me for you and your family!" he tweeted.

But the Pro Bowl linebacker wasn't done paying it forward.

According to a post on Instagram, two roommates were eating at Cracker Barrel when one of them recognized a familiar voice.

"As the individual I overheard is leaving, I saw it was Darius Leonard, my idol on the Colts!" Erik Rietz wrote.

A waitress then told him Leonard had paid everyone's bill in the restaurant.

"I already have your jersey hanging in my closet and you just got a fan for life," Rietz continued.

"No problem man!" Leonard replied.

Responding to a tweet from 13News sports anchor Taylor Tannebaum Friday afternoon, Leonard wrote, "Treat others how you would want to be treated!"

Back to the impetus for the acts of kindness, Carmel Police said while Moses is a security officer contracted by the Indiana BMV and not a member of their department, they went to the BMV to meet the man so many people were talking about.

"We would like to thank Mr. Moses for his kindheartedness and Mr. Leonard for sharing what happened and his positive message!" the Carmel Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Comments on the post show Moses's kindness isn't a one-time thing.

"Been to that branch several times over the past few months and Mr. Moses has always been so helpful an friendly an all around great guy!" Alan Tod wrote.