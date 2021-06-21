He started cutting his neighbor's yards last year.

MACON, Ga. — A lot of times, people won't go out of their way to help a stranger, but one Macon man certainly did.

For 14-year-old Jaden Veal, summertime means business.

"Instead of just going outside and doing nothing, sitting around, I find something to do," said Veal.

His "something" is his lawn-mowing service.

"I am just trying to make some money over the summertime and help out my mother," said Veal.

He started cutting his neighbor's yards last year.

Now, he cuts about 10 yards a week.

Eric Mayle saw him in between jobs.

"I saw Jaden pushing a lawnmower in one hand and carrying a weed eater in the other hand," said Mayle, so he asked if he could help.

He loaded up Veal's equipment and drove him a mile down the road.

Mayle said, "I was really just so impressed that he was committed to working and getting the job done that he was pushing his equipment down the street."

The thoughtfulness doesn't stop here.

"He wanted to help, so I just let him help out," said Veal.

Mayle donated a bike with the help of Centenary United Methodist Church and helped raise money on Facebook for an attachable bike cart.

Macon man supports a boy's summer business in more ways than one 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Mayle said, "It feels great to give Jaden a bike and a cart, but really, it's not me. I am just a representative of our church and our community. It's pretty incredible how everyone has come together to make this possible. Again, I was just in the right place at the right time, but it feels really good to be a part of that."

Jackie Spradley hasn't hired Veal to cut her lawn yet, but she plans to.

Spradley said, "A lot of old people nowadays can't go and cut the grass or weed like once upon a time that they used to, because I can't, so to see a young man who is respectful and carries himself in a nice, manner-able way, it's beautiful! That touched my heart!"

"It's nice because then I don't have to push everything down the road," said Veal. "It's going to be quicker to go to point A and then to point B!"

Veal plans to buy a leaf blower with his cash so that he can expand his business.

Veal charges a minimum of $25 per yard.

His cart is supposed to arrive in the mail this week.