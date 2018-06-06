RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WFMY) — A photo of a deputy holding a child who was rescued following an Amber Alert is capturing hearts.

Deputy Jimmy Barnes wrapped his arms around 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy who was rescued following the alert.

"It's the greatest feeling in the word to know she's safe, and that you did a good job, and the good guys won today and nobody was hurt," said Deputy Barnes.

Emma was abducted Sunday night at a gas station in Danville, Virginia. She was later rescued after being found in a mobile home in Randleman.

A deputy shielded Emma as they arrested her father Carl Kennedy who’s a convicted sex offender.

"It's the reason you do this whole line of work. To make sure you protect somebody. If you can give protection to a kid -- or give a kid back to a mother there is no greater feeling that that," said Deputy Barnes.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office posted the photo on their Facebook page.

