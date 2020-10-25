Child seriously injured in vicious dog attack gets hero's welcome home

A Barrow County community came together to give a local girl a special surprise after months of treatment following the attack.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Every day since July 31 has been a fight to recover for Joslyn Stinchcomb - and a battle to regain normalcy in her life.

That's why it was so much sweeter to receive a heartfelt welcome from Barrow County first responders and community members on Saturday. They knew what she'd been through and, for a day, she became the grand marshall of her own parade.

"This was the start of the parade that celebrated that Joslyn got to come home today. We were honored to be a part of the celebration," Barrow County Emergency Services shared on Facebook.

The agency said Joslyn was in the first engine one her ride home, running the horns and sirens.

It was only months earlier that hope was overtaken with serious concern when Joslyn was attacked by dogs who damaged her throat, face and scalp.

The injuries were so great that Joslyn had to be airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital and spent even more time at Egleston a few days later, Sandra said. Surgery after surgery would follow as Joslyn has moved ever closer to recovery.

And while her journey is still a work in progress, it included a very positive few miles on Saturday thanks to neighbors and first responders who wanted to share a caring moment.

"This young lady has shown us all how strong and brave she is as she recovers," Barrow County Emergency Services added. "We are honored to be participating in a parade to bring her home in style."