LaGrange officer honors July 4 with one-man 'Quarantine Quartet' version of national anthem

Sgt. Robert Kirby is in law enforcement now, but this former teacher proves his love of music continues.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A local sergeant is honoring his country with a fitting tribute this Independence Day.

Sgt. Robert Kirby of the LaGrange Police Department recorded himself harmonizing all the parts of the National Anthem and then put them all together.

The clip was posted to the department's Facebook page. They described the little bit of July 4 inspiration from Sgt. Kirby a "Quarantine quartet."

It turns out Kirby is no stranger to music even before this video. The Lagrange News reports Kirby was a band director in Trenton and Lithia Springs before joining the department. The outlet reports he was pursuing a music composition degree at Georgia State University when he decided to change his career path.

But, as the video shows, eight-and-a-half years of teaching music definitely left its mark on this local officer.

And on Independence Day, he left his park on the community with a powerful - and very special - rendition of the national anthem.

In honor of America’s birthday, a little Independence Day inspiration from Sgt. Kirby and his “Quarantine Quartet”! #TeamLPD #StarSpangledBanner #HBDAmerica #July4th Posted by LaGrange Police on Saturday, July 4, 2020