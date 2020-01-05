They left sweet signs and popcorn for their students on their mailboxes. reminding them of a movie night this weekend, a shared zoom viewing!

ATLANTA — We often salute our amazing teachers who have transitioned to digital learning like pros, but fifth-grade teachers Briana Jefferson and Faith Harvieux from Margaret Winn Holt Elementary in Lawrenceville get an A-plus!

One of the fifth-graders texted them afterward, "You're the best teachers anyone could ask for!!"

