West Columbia's Lillian Jeffcoat, turning 102, shares her secrets to long life

"Our mother raised us to be good adults related to providing for our families, being honest Christian people," Earl Jeffcoat, Lillian's son said.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mrs. Lillian Jeffcoat is turning 102 years old this Friday.

"When I take her to the doctor's office, she's the oldest one, the beauty shop she's the oldest one they've ever had," her daughter Alice Livingston said.

Lillian is accomplishing quite the feat. She's a proud lifelong resident of West Columbia.

Her husband worked at the mill, and things have certainly changed since she grew up with her family on Taylor Street.

"(My mom) she'd keep the cow in the back, and we had fresh milk all the time, and I had to hurry home from school, churn the milk to make the butter," Jeffcoat said.

Her secret to long life?

"Good eats and good doings, I guess. And you had to be in church every Sunday, sick or well," Jeffcoat said.

Lillian's children, Earl and Alice, told News 19 Lillian has been an incredible example and leader to them.

"Our mother raised us to be good adults related to providing for our families, being honest Christian people," her son Earl Jeffcoat said.

"(She's a) card sender, just to everybody, or cook a meal and have it taken over to their house and she taught me love," Livingston said.