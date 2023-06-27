Why this track star wants to break records at the National Senior Games

Loretta Turner, 69, hopes to break the national record at the National Senior Games in July.

ATLANTA — On a hot summer day in Atlanta's Anderson Park, Loretta Turner stretches, hydrates and sprints. Turner is fueled by family, focus and competition. In fact, she has a competition coming up this weekend in Nashville, a tune-up to the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh next month.

“These games are for seniors 50 and above," Turner explained. "We come together nationally, all over to compete in different sports against one another. These games are held every two years.”

Turner, 69, said she felt anxious, nervous and overwhelmed in the leadup to the games because she's received negative criticism about her age and why she wants to run. But her drive to compete conquers her fear.

"I have to stay focused on what I want, and those are my goals," Turner said. "I like competing and running relieves stress. I believe that it gives me balance.”

Originally from St. Louis, Turner went into the military, served at an Air Force base in Nebraska, retired and moved to Atlanta. She grew up aspiring to become an Olympian.

“I tried out, but I got pregnant and that just blew everything away," Turner said. "So I just put those dreams on hold.”

Thirteen kids, more than 40 grandkids and five great-grandchildren later, Turner was inspired to pursue her dream again by seeing her daughter run at a track meet. She's won several relays and other track events since returning to the sport.

Turner and 27 other athletes across the country will be awarded this year at the National Senior Games as a Humana Game Changer, someone selected based on their commitment to healthy lifestyles and aging while inspiring others to pursue a healthy lifestyle. They receive the honors out of 12,000 total participants in the games.

Turner's accomplishments come as she battles Crohn's Disease, which she said flares up occasionally and sidelines her at times. She said the disease doesn't deter her and neither do any other excuses. She challenged anyone in life to stay active and pursue their goals.