MAINE, USA — It didn't take long for Sandy and Bucky Delano to fall in love.
"I started realizing that there was something really special there," said Bucky Delano. The two met for the first time in 2010, and quickly fell head-over-heels for each other.
"We're always together," said Sandy Delano. "We kept saying, I love you more than the highest mountain. I love you as big as the United States."
What started as a loving joke between the two quickly turned into much more. By 2012, the pair had realized they found their soulmate and wanted to make their sayings a reality.
"I came up with the idea to renew our wedding vows in every state," said Sandy.
So, the pair decided to do just that. Sandy and Bucky traveled to Niagara Falls, New York, to recite their vows there. From there, they were off to the races, literally, including a stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Their early stops also included the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio and a few others on their way to Hell...Hell, Michigan.
"We thought it would be kind of neat to tell people we got married in Hell," said Bucky.
Hell, Michigan, was where the couple officially tied the knot and became legally married.
They would take vacation time in order to travel the country, returning to their Topsham home after each trip, that was until 2017 when Bucky was able to retire.
"We still had 25 states left to go, so we just took off," said Bucky.
The year prior, the couple purchased a truck and camper, and now they were ready to put it into use to work towards completing their goals of reciting their vows in every state.
Sandy and Bucky sold their Topsham home and traveled the nation getting closer to their goals and each other.
"We love every day. Our love has grown, and we just want to keep on doing it," said Sandy.
Eventually, after eight years, the couple finally completed the mission in July 2020, saying their vows on a mountain in Alaska.
"Every state really has something different and unique that we haven't seen," said Bucky.
When asked about which location was their favorite, the two don't have just one answer. For the Delano's the most magical part of the entire eight-year journey was doing it with their spouse by their side.
"As long as she's with me, that's home," said Bucky.
The two don't plan to stop using the camper anytime soon either. Bucky and Sandy say they'll soon be traveling the entire length of Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica taking pictures all along the way.