Sandy and Bucky Delano spent eight years traveling to every U.S. state to renew their vows, becoming even closer along the way

MAINE, USA — It didn't take long for Sandy and Bucky Delano to fall in love.

"I started realizing that there was something really special there," said Bucky Delano. The two met for the first time in 2010, and quickly fell head-over-heels for each other.

"We're always together," said Sandy Delano. "We kept saying, I love you more than the highest mountain. I love you as big as the United States."

What started as a loving joke between the two quickly turned into much more. By 2012, the pair had realized they found their soulmate and wanted to make their sayings a reality.

"I came up with the idea to renew our wedding vows in every state," said Sandy.

Don't go to bed just yet! We've got a story on @newscentermaine at 11 you don't want to miss. I'll introduce you to Sandy & Bucky Delano, a Maine couple with an amazing story about love, travel, and so much more pic.twitter.com/S8lViDtunm — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 12, 2021

So, the pair decided to do just that. Sandy and Bucky traveled to Niagara Falls, New York, to recite their vows there. From there, they were off to the races, literally, including a stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Their early stops also included the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame in Ohio and a few others on their way to Hell...Hell, Michigan.

"We thought it would be kind of neat to tell people we got married in Hell," said Bucky.

Hell, Michigan, was where the couple officially tied the knot and became legally married.

They would take vacation time in order to travel the country, returning to their Topsham home after each trip, that was until 2017 when Bucky was able to retire.

"We still had 25 states left to go, so we just took off," said Bucky.

The year prior, the couple purchased a truck and camper, and now they were ready to put it into use to work towards completing their goals of reciting their vows in every state.

Their love is truly infectious. In 2017, they sold their Topsham home and moved into a camper full-time, traveling the country. But it's what they did while traveling the nation that makes their story truly unique. More tonight on @newscentermaine at 11! pic.twitter.com/dK3cVzVvlR — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 12, 2021

Sandy and Bucky sold their Topsham home and traveled the nation getting closer to their goals and each other.

"We love every day. Our love has grown, and we just want to keep on doing it," said Sandy.

Eventually, after eight years, the couple finally completed the mission in July 2020, saying their vows on a mountain in Alaska.

"Every state really has something different and unique that we haven't seen," said Bucky.

From the mountains, to the ocean, to even the Alamo, Sandy & Bucky Delano have renewed their wedding vows in ALL 50 STATES! Don't miss this truly heartwarming story only on @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/jDO0ug1X7k — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) August 12, 2021

When asked about which location was their favorite, the two don't have just one answer. For the Delano's the most magical part of the entire eight-year journey was doing it with their spouse by their side.

"As long as she's with me, that's home," said Bucky.