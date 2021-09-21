She was chosen for a Make-A-Wish. The teen used it to honor healthcare workers

When Jasmine Duenez-Garcia got the chance to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish Georgia, she knew she wanted her wish to be about others.

ATLANTA — When Jasmine Duenez-Garcia got the chance to fulfil one wish, the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta came to mind.

After being diagnosed at age 12 with mixed phenotype acute leukemia, Jasmine Duenez-Garcia began treatment at the Aflac Cancer & Blood Disorders Center in 2017. She ultimately needed a bone marrow transplant, and thankfully, her mom was ultimately able to give her the gift of life.

The experience led Jasmine to be chosen for a Make-A-Wish Georgia. Now 16, Jasmine decided to use her wish to give back to the nurses and doctors at Children's who saved her life.

As a result, Jasmine got to create 'Kindness Kits,' and Make-A-Wish surprised Jasmine by donating 150 gratitude bags for her care team. She even received her very own Bead of Courage for her Make-a-Wish Day.

But it was seeing the surprise of the Children's team that made it all worthwhile.

"They were just so excited and surprised and very thankful," Jasmine said. "Because they would not expect me to spend my wish on them, and I'm very glad that I made them feel that sort of way."

Jasmine told 11Alive News that the pandemic made her think of the staff at Children's and everything they were going through. Make-A-Wish Georgia told said they've had kids use their wishes to give back, but this is the first time a wish recipient honored frontline workers.

Jasmine said she just wanted to give back and help those who helped her, and she wants to keep that giving spirit going.