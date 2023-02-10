He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer

The man ended up getting a tattoo with the date he was arrested and the officer's badge number after he was inspired by his arrest.

ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again.

Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.

A year later, the man showed up at Fowler's police department to give him his one-year sobriety chip. That interaction with Fowler inspired the man to get a tattoo with the date he was arrested and the officer's badge number.

The man told Fowler that without his arrest, he was heading down a dark path and he most likely would've ended up dead.

Officer Fowler showed the man the consequences of his actions – while treating him with kindness and respect. The man knew he desperately needed help and a change.

To give Officer Fowler his sobriety chip one year later represents a huge accomplishment in the man's life and the difference Officer Fowler made in his community.