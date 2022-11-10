Act of kindness: Georgia police officer pays for woman's gas after card gets declined at pump

Officer Harrison took it upon himself to save the day for one woman who simply needed to get to work.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A simple act of kindness can go a long way.

One Georgia police officer saved the day for a woman needing to get to work, just days after she was robbed of all her credit cards and cash.

The woman, completely out of gas, was attempting to fill up with a pre-paid card so she could drive into work. After finding out that her card kept getting declined by the machine, Officer Harrison of McDonough Police Department noticed the woman frustrated and struggling at the pump.

She explained to Officer Harrison that her car had just run out of gas and was completely empty, yet she needed to get to work. She told the officer that she was going to have to leave her car at the gas station and walk to work in the rain.

However, Officer Harrison came to the rescue. Going above and beyond, Harrison took it upon himself to pay for the woman's entire tank of gas in order for her to get to work.