For the first time since the pandemic, this special young lady is able to celebrate the occasion in the company of her loved ones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a milestone that should not go unnoticed.

Olivia Montoya is celebrating her 103rd birthday and for the first time since the pandemic, this special young lady is able to celebrate the occasion in the company of her loved ones.

Montoya has 103 reasons to celebrate. She even got to wear a crown as any queen should on their birthday.

The occasions marked with flowers, balloons, and sweet treats at the Mirador Retirment Community on Timbergate Dr.

"It's joyful, happiness, God is with us all the time," said daughter Elsa Montoya.

Montoya's daughter Elsa experienced a range of emotions during the party. She was just happy to be among the family here at her mom's side.

The festivities were a stark contrast to one year ago when COVID precautions separated Montoya from her family. Family members had to sing 'happy birthday' to their loved one from the other side of a glass window.

This time around, she got a full mariachi group and instead of a divider there were plenty of smiles, laughter, and hugs.

While the celebration is a sense of normalcy, there were still masks to be worn and her family is still required to get tested every week before their visits.

"It's good but of course we want more. I only get to see mom two times out of the week which is what I didn't have last year," said Elsa.

Montoya was born March 24, 1918 and today her family tree is every branching.

"We were raised properly with respect and she taught us well. Yeah, we got a little pinch every once in a while," said Elsa. "And you wonder why?" replied Olivia Montoya.

She is a remarkable woman with a feisty attitude. So, what does she think about all of the pomp and circumstance.

"That they're crazy," said Montoya.

The birthday girl tells 3News her secret to a long joyful life is simply love shared with family.

"Crazy with love because they were born and raised with love," said Montoya.

She said that is all you need to get you through the toughest of times.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.