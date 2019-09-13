MODESTO, Calif. — A farm in Modesto has dedicated their entire corn maze to honoring fallen Cpl. Ronil Singh of the Newman Police Department.

Singh was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop the day after Christmas last year. He left behind a wife, a now 1-year-old son and his police K9 Sam.

"We have the image of Ronil Singh. It's basically a headshot and his name is carved in the corn next to it. It's really a wonderful tribute because of how well it turned out," said John Bos, owner of Dutch Hollow Farms.

Bos dedicates his corn maze to something new every year. Last year it was in honor of firefighters that put their lives on the line. He's also highlighted Steph Curry and Kevin Durant from the Warriors.

But this year, when it came time to ask his followers on Facebook for ideas, it was a no-brainer.

"It came right away to the top that we should honor a fallen police officer and right away Ronil Singh's name came up to the surface," he said.

The corn maze itself is 10 acres made up of about three miles worth of trail.

"If there's no cheating, if there's no cutting through corn, I think it will take you 45 minutes," he said.

Bos plans to have a memorial set up at the entrance of the maze so that people can learn about Singh's sacrifices.

"The community is so behind this. They think it's such a wonderful tribute and honor and really, I'm not the hero here, Ronil is," he said. "While a tragic story, it's really been amazing for our community to come together and have something that is so special."

Dutch Hollow Farms is planning to hold an opening ceremony for the corn maze with Singh's family on Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.

The maze will stay open through Halloween.

