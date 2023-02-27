This high school senior just got accepted to Morehouse, and his excitement will make you smile

His mother captured the teen's elation in a video, which Morehouse College shared, welcoming him to the freshmen Class of 2027.

ATLANTA — College acceptance letters are starting to trickle in for the Class of 2023 and one high school senior is standing out for his eagerness to attend one of the nation's most renowned HBCUs.

Amir Staten learned he was accepted to Atlanta's Morehouse College. He was quite literally bursting with excitement.

He didn't let the wet and gloomy day get in his way. The Philadelphia teen took off sprinting down his street, yelling and jumping with joy once he received his acceptance.

"Let's go!" his yells echoed across the street. "I got in!"

His mother captured the teen's elation in a video, which Morehouse College shared, welcoming him to the freshmen Class of 2027.

Excited to be a future man of Morehouse, Staten is a known athlete, scholar and leader, according to his mother. She shared a bit about her son's journey, explaining that she doesn't want costs to stop him from the experience.

"I promise you there couldn't be a more deserving kid. My son has overcame every obstacle put in front of him," she said on an online fundraiser.

Morehouse has a 58% acceptance rate. Around 2,200 students roam the liberal arts college. Staten will soon be one of them.

