National Nurses Week | Celebrating Georgia's front-line workers

ATLANTA — During tough times, a thank you goes a long way.

With National Nurses Week, we wanted to give a big 'thank you' to these healthcare professionals for their dedication and commitment, especially as they continue to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In celebrating our nurses, 11Alive is also honoring their stories of courage as thousands of front-line workers in the U.S. race around the clock, helping to save lives.

We’ve witnessed astonishing acts of kindness and recovery, like when nurse Santana Simms, returned to work and helped make care packages after coming to throws with the virus herself.

Going the extra mile was necessary for Samantha Sansome, who joined more than 90,000 healthcare workers volunteering to help New York hospitals.

Retired but ready, Gary Nestick, a registered nurse, said he didn’t think twice about returning to work at Emory.

Countless medical professionals with the same attitude, have shifted roles and added hours to help as patients pour into hospitals.

We want to hear about the medical heroes in your community. Share your stories with 11Alive at 678-765-9514 and leave your message for these healthcare heroes.

Make sure to tell us your name, where you're from, and the best way for us to contact you and we may use your "thank you" on air, like these!