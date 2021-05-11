'I'm so proud of the deputies, our partners, and the inmates' | Nearly 70 dogs find 'furever' homes through Forsyth County Jail program

"I'm so very proud of the deputies, our partners, and the inmates who have done an incredible job training these pups to serve others," Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 70 dogs have found their 'furever' homes thanks to the help of inmates at the Forsyth County Jail.

Though the Pups with Purpose program, inmates are giving back, helping to provide foster care and basic obedience training to homeless pups. A release from a spokesperson with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it's an overall positive, helping the inmates with "social and vocational skills" too.

According to the sheriff's office, 15 people in the jail's Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) program have partaken in the initiative so far. Now with their help, 69 furry friends that may have otherwise been euthanized have successfully been placed with adoptive families.

"Pups with Purpose is changing lives, both inside the jail and beyond its walls. I'm so very proud of the deputies, our partners, and the inmates who have done an incredible job training these pups to serve others. A huge thank you to Fido's World and owner Scot Rucker for his tireless volunteer efforts to help this program succeed," Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement.

The program was such a success, it's extending. Seven Labradoodle puppies that were surrendered to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter are now joining the first Pups with a Purpose therapy dog class called Canine Good Citizen training. The puppies will be trained to serve at businesses, schools, non-profits and more.