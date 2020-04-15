Rachel was feeling the love from six feet away!!

ATLANTA — What's better than getting flowers on your birthday? How about flowers and a pop-up greeting!

Meet 29-year-old Rachel Wilson. She has competed in the Special Olympics, and served as homecoming queen at Dacula High School.

This week she got a special birthday surprise from her neighbors in Lawrenceville.

Rachel was feeling the love from six feet away!

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.