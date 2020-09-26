He popped the question with a onesie that read," Mommy will you marry my Daddy?"

CLEVELAND — A local woman got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend proposed to just a day after she gave birth to their son.

Jack Thur and Madison Taylor unexpectedly welcomed their baby boy Kamden into the world at Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Labor and Delivery Thursday.

But what the new mother didn't know, was that another surprise was on the way.

With the help of caregivers from Cleveland Clinic Fairview’s Labor & Delivery and Neonatal Intensive Care Units(NICU) Jack was about to sneak a custom onesie onto baby Kamdem without Madison knowing before popping the big question on Friday.

The onesie read, "Mommy will you marry my Daddy?" In total shock, mom said yes to the surprise proposal.

While their baby boy will spend a little bit more time in the NICU, he is expected to be released home soon.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement and new bundle of joy!

Check out pictures from the beautiful moment in the gallery below: