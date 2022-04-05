Paper towels as wedding rings and nurses as their witness: North Georgia couple marries in ER

The Becks put 'in sickness and in health' to the test.

ATHENS, Ga. — In sickness and in health. A North Georgia Couple is exemplifying their vows after an incredible marriage ceremony in the most unlikely of places: an emergency room.

Pastor Johnny Wright has worked at the same church for 31 years and has performed a lot of wedding ceremonies -- but says he's never seen a ceremony like this.

Wright witnessed the Becks' journey go from chapel to emergency room in a matter of hours.

Daniel Beck said he just wanted to see his bride walk down the aisle.

"She deserves it, she deserves everything in the world," he said.

His new wife, Sadie, said she just wanted to marry her best friend.

Their wedding day started as anticipated. Bear Creek Baptist Church was packed with everyone who loves them.

"Just the fact that they had that glow about them," Wright said.

They were looking forward to it with great anticipation, we were just so happy for them."

But an hour before the wedding bells, their anticipated vows would be put to the test.

"Her color had just completely gone, she was as pale as could be," Wright said about Sadie.

Sadie struggles with health issues she did not want to disclose. On her wedding day, the bride-to-be was rushed out of the church.

"We called an ambulance, and that was a first for me, an ambulance at a wedding," Wright said.

The pastor followed the couple to Piedmont Athens, where the soon-to-be newlyweds opted for a new venue: the emergency room.

"I was finally marrying my best friend. We still used our personal wedding vows we wrote to each other. We used paper towels as our rings until our rings got there," Sadie said of the impromptu ceremony.

With the hum of the hospital equipment in the background, the two exchanged vows and shared a kiss under the fluorescent lights, with the guidance of Wright.

"They were smiling from ear to ear. And when he kissed his bride in that hospital bed, I thought, 'this is really unique'," Wright said.

The nurses and doctors decorated the room with balloons and signed a hospital blanket as their wedding gift.

But Sadie's gown wasn't exactly what she'd planned for her special day, so loved ones arranged a do-over.

Two months after getting an early test of 'in sickness and health,' she donned her precious wedding gown.

"Just excited to feel amazing in it, even if it's just for a few quick minutes, putting it on, and seeing his smile," she said.

Daniel finally got a chance to greet his bride at the end of the aisle.