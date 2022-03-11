'She's my personal shero' | Indianapolis nurse who saved her father's life celebrates wedding day

Less than two years after Sydni Jones saved her father's life, he walked her down the aisle on her wedding day.

INDIANAPOLIS — Greg Rucker gets emotional when he thinks about the day his daughter saved his life after he suffered a cardiac arrest incident in 2021.

His daughter, Sydni, is a family nurse practitioner. She jumped in and performed CPR.

"I'm very appreciative of her. She's my personal shero," Rucker said.

Rucker still has no memory of that day. But since then, he has made plenty of new memories with his family. His most recent memory happened on Oct. 29, when he walked his daughter - now Sydni Jones - down the aisle on her wedding day.

"I can't describe it. I was overcome with emotion, even at the wedding itself, just looking at her and seeing her come down the aisle right beside me," he said.

That moment, which was a dream for both of them, left everyone feeling emotional.

"My brother pulled me to the side and said seeing you guys do the father-daughter dance brought tears to my eyes," Jones said. "There was a point in time when we thought he was not going to be here. Thank God he was here. Thank God he got to witness such a special union."

A union that would have not felt complete without Rucker sharing it.

"Everything was absolutely magical, but most importantly having him there is just a blessing. Not everyone is as fortunate," said Jones.

As the family starts this next chapter, they're focused on one thing.

"I just want to take advantage of this time and create memories," said Rucker.