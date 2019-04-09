While many are dealing with evacuations, Orange Park Medical Center featured a different kind of evacuee.
The hospital shared pictures of infants born during Hurricane Dorian.
"Welcome to the [world emoji]" read a post the hospital shared on Facebook.
The post featured photos of five babies born as Dorian moved through the area, appropriately named "hurricane babies."
Each child was dressed in a onesie that was hurricane themed. Young Kiami's outfit read "Little Hurricane" in cursive letters. Baby Alina's white onesie read "After a hurricane comes a" followed by a colorful rainbow. Yuliana wore a striped bow with a romper that read "I was part of the hurricane evacuation plan" and Baby Charlotte's clothes simply stated she is a "category 5 cutie."