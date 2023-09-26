Atlanta United reunites pediatric brain tumor patient and nurse who became her best friend

The two were later the honorary fans to hit the Golden Spike before the game on Saturday.

ATLANTA — A pediatric brain tumor patient and the nurse who played a pivotal role in her getting started on her treatment journey shared a special reunion over the weekend at the Atlanta United game.

The patient, 13-year-old Dakota Southerland, and her Children's Healthcare of Atlanta nurse, Edwin Guiler, hadn't seen each other in almost two years. She was diagnosed with the brain tumor in December 2021, and when she first began treatment Guiler became her best friend - the only nurse who would help calm her down, draw blood and adapt to the treatment process.

Guiler's work assignments eventually took him in other directions, but at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday the two were able to see each other once again in a pre-match surprise for Dakota.

They shared a big hug in a moment that brought family and friends on hand - and both Dakota and Guiler - to tears.

