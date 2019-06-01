MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Police officers were spotted going above the call of duty, when they helped push a man

The act of kindness happened Jan. 3 in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the department, three officers responded that day to a call of a man who had fallen out of his wheelchair. When they got there, they saw the man laying on the sidewalk. Police said it appeared that a wheel had broken off the man's electric wheelchair, and he'd tipped over.

Officers helped the man back into the chair, and spent about 15 minutes trying to reattach the wheel, but they were unable to. The officers next tried to give the man a ride in their squad car, but he was unable to fit in the vehicle with the wheelchair.

Out of options, one officer decided to push the man a quarter-mile in the broken chair - all while balancing it to keep it from tipping over because of the missing wheel. The other officers, meanwhile, helped with traffic control as the man was pushed to his destination.

The department posted the photo on its Facebook page, where the officers have been commended for their actions.

"Thank you Officers Helbig, Byers, and Whitney you are indeed the #BestInBlue," the department wrote in a Facebook post.