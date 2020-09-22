Cub Scouts create fundraiser parody video to deal with 'popcorn shortage'

The troop is making the best of the times by turning their annual popcorn fundraiser into a virtual event!

KENNESAW, Ga. — There’s a popcorn shortage and Kennesaw Cub Scout Pack 703 needs your help!

The Kennesaw Cub Scout Pack created an adorable video in hopes of warming your heart and filling your belly.

Traditionally, the Scouts would use more conventional and person to person contact to garner support.

This year, as the Pack’s rolled out quite the production for its annual fundraising season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Scout members created a virtual skit that reimagines a newscast and funny vignettes to help promote their annual popcorn sale.

The organization says almost every member of Pack 703 collaborated to make the video happen.

Flavors include; white cheddar, blazing hot, salted caramel, and unbelievable butter.

Proceeds will help scouts pay for fun activities like community service projects, adventures and other program activities that instill character and values.

The Pack is also one of the first to raise the first generation of female scouts.

Pack 703 said it’s thriving and hopes to do even more this year, by expanding membership and community service projects.

Soon, the pack will engage in a community service initiative by cleaning Lake Allatoona. The Pack also just completed an aluminum can drive to support Habitat for Humanity.