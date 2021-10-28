x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Heartwarming

Babies in Children's NICU don special Halloween costumes

The costumes were created and donated for the littlest ones to wear!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smallest Halloween celebrants at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte are enjoying themselves in their own special way, with costumes given to them by very generous people.

The hospital shared to their Facebook page 22 photos of babies in the NICU all dressed up for the occasion. Levine Children's credited Preemies of the Carolinas, Project Sweet Peas, and their own NICU nurse Andrea Malinowski in making the little costumes and donating them.

Trick or treat, we have something sweet...our NICU babies dressed up for their first Halloween! These wickedly cute...

Posted by Levine Children's on Thursday, October 28, 2021

MORE NEWS: NC long-term care facility residents get booster shots

The babies were adorned as jack-o'-lanterns, butterflies, superheroes, and even an ice cream cone. The hospital said baby Graysen, dressed up as a jack-o'-lantern, smiled for the first time on Thursday after his mother asked before the photoshoot. Little Emilia had a special costume made out of baby hats that looked like a swimsuit since she's receiving phototherapy. And in a true bookending moment, baby Aubrie was dressed as a pumpkin because her own mother's first Halloween costume was the same thing.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Conyers police officers save man suffering from heart attack