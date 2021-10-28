CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The smallest Halloween celebrants at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte are enjoying themselves in their own special way, with costumes given to them by very generous people.

The hospital shared to their Facebook page 22 photos of babies in the NICU all dressed up for the occasion. Levine Children's credited Preemies of the Carolinas , Project Sweet Peas , and their own NICU nurse Andrea Malinowski in making the little costumes and donating them.

The babies were adorned as jack-o'-lanterns, butterflies, superheroes, and even an ice cream cone. The hospital said baby Graysen, dressed up as a jack-o'-lantern, smiled for the first time on Thursday after his mother asked before the photoshoot. Little Emilia had a special costume made out of baby hats that looked like a swimsuit since she's receiving phototherapy. And in a true bookending moment, baby Aubrie was dressed as a pumpkin because her own mother's first Halloween costume was the same thing.