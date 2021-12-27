Retired OB/GYN doctor Ron Scott lives in Rocklin and turned 105 on Monday. His advice for a long and happy life includes, among other things, getting vaccinated.

ROCKLIN, Calif. — Ron Scott has lived to see two major global pandemics: the current one with the coronavirus and the one that started in 1918.

That’s because Scott was born in 1916 and turned 105 on Monday. He lives at Sunrise Senior Living in Rocklin and recently spoke with ABC10.

Scott is a retired doctor – in the field of OB/GYN. His advice for living a long, happy life includes getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster.

“I have been vaccinated. I've had the booster shot. And my advice would be to everyone to do so, providing there are no complicating factors to prevent them from doing it,” he said, adding that people should, “Follow the advice of the top-notch infectious disease doctors in the major institutions of our country.”

As for his other advice, Scott says, “pick the right spouse in your early years and then live a life that includes proper exercise, proper diet - preferably leaning toward the vegetarian diet – [and] trust in God.”

Asked what’s on his bucket list, he said with a chuckle, “I live one day at a time. I have made no plans for the future. The future belongs to God and not to me, and when he gives me another day, then I’ll live it.”

For the record, Scott says he was just a baby when the first global pandemic happened.

“I have no memory of that,” he said, “and I don't recall anyone discussing it very much in my early years.”

Scott has three children, one stepdaughter and more than a dozen grandkids and great-grandkids, who live all over the U.S.