Ron Clark Academy step team wins national championship for the 6th time in a row

The steppers at the Essential Step Team often tell the story of their ancestors when they move. Now, they just took home their sixth championship title.

ATLANTA — When 11Alive last caught up with the Essential Step Team they were a five-time national championship winning step team. The team just took home their sixth win this past weekend.

The step team, from Ron Clark Academy, performed in the "Stomp Wars" championship in Garland, Texas which is just outside Dallas.

Teams across the nation apply to compete, but they were the only one inn their division to make the cut for the title.

When they step, they said they are showing the history of their ancestors. They took the nation by storm when they took home their sixth championship title continuing to build on their record.

Junior Bernadin, the dean of students at the academy, said the students make up their own choreography showing them the importance of teamwork.

"We hold them accountable for grades, but we tell them, like, 'No, this is your step team. You have to help create choreography. You have to help come up with a theme,'" Bernadin said.

Each young stepper becomes a valuable member of their team as they work together to tell their own stories through beats, music and dance.

"We put a lot of the work on our students to be a part of the process," Bernadin said.

Dr. Susan Barnes who founded the academy's step team said that the students are passionate about passing down their roots.

"We're really passionate about just history and tradition and passing it down,” Barnes said.

The students often learn important life lessons as they step into their future.

“It teaches me discipline. You can't be lazy or you're going to be really windy by the time your routine ends," said 8th-grader Myles Welch.

The young steppers have big aspirations for their future from being a neurosurgeon to studying theatre.

To catch them in action, the step team will be performing at the academy's annual musical and sketch comedy show on Saturday and Sunday.