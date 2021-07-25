Santa Claus celebrates Christmas in July at Zoo Atlanta

“Last year, many families were apart and didn’t have the chance to take photos with Santa, spend time together in-person and continue those traditions that make the holiday season so special,” Angie Ulibarri, president and CEO of the Georgia Festival of Trees said in a statement. “Christmas in July is just one way we hope to bring folks back together to create memories with one another, in the same way the community will at the Georgia Festival of Trees in December. What matters most is connection with loved ones and we’re excited to bring that back to life a little early this year.”