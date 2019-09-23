SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers in Savannah this weekend came to the aid of a mother who'd just had her car stolen and was forced to resort to using inadequate car seats for her 1-year-old twins.

The Savannah Police Department posted about the act of kindness of one of their officers on Facebook on Saturday. The post details how officers stopped a car with no license plate and wound up making an unexpected connection to the young family.

"When inspecting the child seats, we found them to not have any harnesses," the post said. "The mother was only 21 years old and had her original vehicle stolen recently, hence the no license plate. She had also just started a new job."

Savannah Police Department

After making the discovery, one of the officers went and bought two brand new child seats for the mother, as two other responding officers hung around to play with the infants.

"In the end the mother drove away with a completely different outlook on police and two brand new seats," the department wrote.

The Savannah Police Department said it first noticed the story on the Facebook page of the wife of one of the officers.

Turns out there was a good reason he was so eager to help the children - he's going to be a dad himself soon.

"He helped this little boy's mama get a new car seat and was obsessed with him! He said this is my new friend," Officer Neumann's wife wrote. "I can't wait to see how he is with our daughter, so proud of him."

