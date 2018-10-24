SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — A police officer in Summerville, SC is being praised on social media for his small act of kindness.

According to the Summerville Police Department, one of their officers, FTO. T. Bilancione was captured on surveillance camera outside of a resident's home tossing the football with a boy.

This text below was what was sent to police by his parents:

"My son was throwing the football up to himself in the yard and your officer noticed and stopped to play for a couple minutes. This made my sons day and I wanted this officer to know.... he rocks!!!".

